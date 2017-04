Word of the Day – Apr. 25 – Tatterdemalion

Adjective: Tatterdemalion (tatt-er-dih-MAIL-yun)

Definition:

1: Ragged or disreputable in appearance.

2: Being in a decayed state or condition: dilapidated.

Example sentence: Many merchants have left the downtown area because its tatterdemalion state is not very appealing or welcoming to visitors.

Share Sunny 101.9 WKQS Content with World!









































Comments

comments