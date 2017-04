Word of the Day – Apr. 26 – Eighty-six

Verb: Eighty-six (ay-tee-SIKS)

Definition: Slang term for refusing to serve a customer: also, to get rid of or throw out.

Example sentence: The bar’s policy is that bartenders have both the authority and responsibility to eighty-six customers who disrupt other patrons.

