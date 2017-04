Word of the Day – Apr. 27 – Alembic

Noun: Alembic (uh-LEM-bik)

Definition:

1: An apparatus formerly used in distilling.

2: Something that refines, purifies, or transforms.

Example sentence: On our tour of the Midleton Distillery in Cork, Ireland, we saw a huge copper alembic on display in the courtyard.

Share Sunny 101.9 WKQS Content with World!









































Comments

comments