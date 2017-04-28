Word of the Day – Talisman – Apr. 28

Noun: Talisman  (TAL-iz-man)

Definition:

1: An object, such as a stone, believed to have occult powers to keep evil away and bring good fortune to its wearer.

2: Anything that has magical powers and brings miraculous effects.

Example sentence: My son clung to that round-eyed, happy-faced stuffed animal every night before he went to sleep like it was some kind of talisman that would keep the boogey man away.

