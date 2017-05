Word of the Day – May 2 – Dalmatic

Noun: Dalmatic (dal-MAT-ik)

Definition: A loose, wide-sleeved outer garment worn by some monarchs at their coronations and by deacons, bishops, etc. in some churches.

Example sentence: When the ladies were cleaning out the attic in the old church, they came across a trunk filled with several old papers and a dalmatic belonging to the first pastor of the church.

