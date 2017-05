Word of the Day – May 4 – Frieze

Noun: Frieze (freez)

Definition:

1: A decorative horizontal band, as on a building.

2: A coarse woolen fabric.

Example sentence: The frieze at the top of the old house was painted a dark green to contrast with the light green on the rest of the house.

