Word of the Day – May 9 – Drupe

Noun: Drupe (DROOP)

Definition: Any fruit, as a peach, cherry, plum, etc., consisting of an outer skin, a usually pulpy and succulent middle layer, and a hard and woody inner shell usually enclosing a single seed.

Example sentence: The yearly botanical festival is devoted to the mysteries of plant reproduction, and this year’s focus is on those wondrous drupe trees.

