Word of the Day – May 10 – Perfidious

Adjective: Perfidious (per-FID-ee-us)

Definition: Deliberately faithless; treacherous; deceitful.

Example sentence: Soft words will not sway me to your way of thinking because I know your perfidious past, and won’t believe a thing you say.

