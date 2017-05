Word of the Day – May 11 – Comestible

Noun/Adjective: Comestible (kuh-MES-tuh-buhl)

Definition:

1: Noun – An article of food.

2: Adjective – Fit to eat; edible.

Example sentence: I stay away from wild mushrooms because I am not sure which are comestible and which are poisonous.

Share Sunny 101.9 WKQS Content with World!









































Comments

comments