Word of the Day – May 15 – Palindrome

Noun: Palindrome (PAL-in-drohm)

Definition: A word, phrase, sentence, or a longer work that reads the same backward and forward.

Example sentence: My entire family is obsessed with wordplay and my dad’s favorite palindrome is “A man, a plan, a canal, Panama!”

