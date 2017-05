Word of the Day – May 18 – Narcissism

Noun: Narcissism (NAHR-suh-siz-em)

Definition: Excessive love of oneself, self admiration, vanity or conceit.

Example sentence: The woman constantly displayed her narcissism by looking in the mirror to admire her beauty.

