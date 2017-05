Word of the Day – May 23 – Capricious

Adjective: Capricious (kuh-PREE-shus)

Definition: Unpredictable, quickly changing for no apparent reason.

Example sentence: My boss has a very capricious mood, one minute he is happy and the next minute he is livid.

