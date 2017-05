Word of the Day – May 30 – Prodigal

Adjective: Prodigal (PROD-ih-guhl)

Definition: Wastefully and excessively extravagant with money.

Example sentence: A parable in the Bible tells of the prodigal son who left his home and wasted all of his inheritance.

