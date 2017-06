Word of the Day – June 6 – Attrition

Noun: Attrition (uh-TRISH-uhn)

Definition: A decrease in numbers, size or strength.

Example sentence: There are a certain number of new members that we expect to lose through attrition, but we should do our best to retain every member we can.

