Word of the Day – June 7 – Transient

Adjective: Transient (TRANS-zee-uhnt)

Definition: Temporary, short-lived, momentary, remaining in a place for only a brief time.

Example sentence: This is only a transient job because when I graduate next month, I will be looking for a better one.

