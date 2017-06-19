Word of the Day – June 19 – Amenable

Adjective: Amenable (uh-MEE-nuh-buhl)

Definition: Willing to agree or go along with; open to influence, persuasion, or advice.

Example sentence: Thankfully, the landlord was amenable to only a month-to-month lease.

