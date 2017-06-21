Word of the Day – June 21 – Temerity

Noun: Temerity (tuh-MER-ih-tee)

Definition: Boldness, recklessness, daring.

Example sentence: The crowd was astounded by the temerity of the man that put his head in between the jaws of the alligator.

