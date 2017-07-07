Word of the Day – July 7 – Impetuous

Adjective: Impetuous (im-PECH-oo-uhs)

Definition: Rash emotion or action, impulsive; acting suddenly and with little thought.

Example sentence: A rule of mine is to talk to my stock broker before purchasing stock because he is less impetuous than I am.

