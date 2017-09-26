Word of the Day – Sept. 26 – Idiosyncrasy

Noun: Idiosyncrasy (id-ee-uh-SING-kruh-see)

Definition: A peculiarity or eccentricity.

Example sentence: Bill has the idiosyncrasy of putting ketchup on almost all of his food.

Share Sunny 101.9 WKQS Content with World!









































Comments

comments