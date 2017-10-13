Word of the Day – Oct. 13 – Engender

Verb: Engender (en-JEN-der)

Definition: To cause, beget, or bring about. If something engenders something else it is the source or cause of it.

Example sentence: The issue of gun control is certain to engender a considerable amount of debate for a long time.

