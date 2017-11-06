Word of the Day – Nov. 6 – Facetious

Adjective: Facetious (fuh-SEE-shus)

Definition: Not meant to be taken seriously or literally; humorous, sarcastic.

Example sentence: He made facetious remarks that perturbed the instructor, but the rest of us found them humorous.

