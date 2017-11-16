Word of the Day – Nov. 16 – Euphemism

Noun: Euphemismn (YOO-fuh-miz-um)

Definition: A mild or pleasant word or phrase that is used instead of one that is unpleasant or offensive.

Example sentence: The company restructure proved to be a euphemism for lay-offs.

