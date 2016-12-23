Congratulations to Summer Johnston of Marquette for Winning Two Tickets to Paradise!

Marquette, Michigan – December 22, 2016 – It was a great night at River Rock Lanes & Banquet Center for our Two Tickets to Paradise Giveaway! We teamed up with Holiday Travel Vacations of Marquette to give one lucky winner two tickets to paradise – a 4-night, all-inclusive stay for 2 at the Riu Palace in Mexico. After a night of great fun, we congratulate Summer Johnston on being the lucky grand prize winner!

The party got off to a great start when we welcomed all of our guests into the hall. A big thanks to Amy and Cali for getting everyone in quickly and keeping the registration line moving.

Once we got everyone settled in, Walt took the mic to and thanked everyone for coming. He introduced our fantastic sponsors for the evening, then kicked off the party by giving away some door prizes! The crowd was amped up and the whole crew worked quickly handing out door prizes left and right as numbers were called. Our sponsors provided awesome prizes, including a slew of swag from Bayside Beverage, a Division of Great Lakes Wine & Spirits, gift certificates from Hudson’s Classic Grill, and more!

After handing out door prizes, we gave away a $50 Shopping Spree for UPBargains.com to Fred Nelson of Gwinn, and then announced it was time for the best part… the food! Eric had the honor of releasing tables for dinner. Mama Russo’s wonderful staff was serving up a great meal including penne rigate, cudighi bites, and homemade salads!

While everyone was eating the tasty food and washing it down with drinks presented by River Rock Lanes, Luke Noordyk and Luke Ghiardi explained our game for the night.

After the Lukes finished up, it was time for the main event – the drawing of our finalists! Walt and Mike from the Sunny Morning Show picked tickets from the bucket, and called out our eight finalists. Then Carrie from Sunny Daze came up to the mic to announce that she and her staff put together a great gift basket for the Grand Prize winner and their guest.

Then Walt asked Laura Chapman from Holiday Travel Vacations to come up and talk about the trip. When she was finished telling everyone all about the grand prize, Laura picked our last finalist! Our finalists came up to the front and chose their station envelope. Each envelope had a sheet with a major prize, but only one of our finalists would take home the grand prize! The finalists opened their envelopes together while the room waited anxiously.

Summer Johnston of Marquette picked the winning envelope and was shocked when she opened it and saw she had won Two Tickets to Paradise! The other finalists won prizes including a truck bed toolbox from Advance Auto Parts of Marquette, a man’s and a woman’s gift baskets from Super One Foods, a leaf blower from Four Seasons Small Engines in Escanaba, an Auto Armor Cleanup from Ardi at Auto Armor of Marquette, two gift baskets from Tadych’s Econo Foods of Marquette, and a Car Care Club Card from Wally at Southside Automotive.

Thanks to our sponsors:

Sunny Daze Tanning, Tadych’s Econo Foods, Hudson’s Classic Grill, River Rock Lanes & Banquet Center, Mama Russo’s, Four Seasons Small Engine, Honor Credit Union, Super One Foods, Island Resort & Casino, and the Navigator Restaurant.

Check out the photos from the event at our gallery!

