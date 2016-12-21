The Two Tickets to Paradise Party is Tomorrow!

Marquette, MI – December 21, 2016 – Are you ready for a party? If you got an invitation in the mail to attend our big giveaway party, bring it with you to the River Rock Lanes & Banquet Center in Ishpeming tomorrow night! Registration starts at 6:30 pm and the party starts at 7 pm!

We’re giving away another fabulous prize from Laura at Holiday Travel Vacations – a $5,500 4-Night All-Inclusive stay for two at the Riu Palace Riviera Maya in Mexico! You could be our next big winner. All you have to do is bring your invitation to the party, get yourself registered and grab a seat. We’ll take care of everything else.

Mama Russo’s will fill your belly with some great Italian food and their famous homemade salads, we’ll keep you entertained and you’ll even get to play a game and try to win some free bowling! We’re giving away door prizes throughout the night, and we’ve got NINE great finalist prizes for you to win, including that Grand Prize!

It’s Two Tickets to Paradise only from Holiday Travel Vacations and Great Lakes Radio! Thanks to all our sponsors who helped make this contest possible: Holiday Travel Vacations, Honor Credit Union – all 3 locations, Tadych’s Econo Foods in Marquette, Hudson’s Classic Grill of Marquette, River Rock Lanes & Banquet Center, The Navigator Restaurant in Munising, Sunny Daze Tanning, the Island Resort & Casino, Four Seasons Small Engine, Inc., Super One Foods of Marquette and Negaunee and Mama Russo’s Homemade Products and Catering.

