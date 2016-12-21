The Two Tickets to Paradise Party is Tomorrow!
Last year’s winner, Sandi Heikkinen just got back from Mexico!
Marquette, MI – December 21, 2016 – Are you ready for a party? If you got an invitation in the mail to attend our big giveaway party, bring it with you to the River Rock Lanes & Banquet Center in Ishpeming tomorrow night! Registration starts at 6:30 pm and the party starts at 7 pm!
We’re giving away another fabulous prize from Laura at Holiday Travel Vacations – a $5,500 4-Night All-Inclusive stay for two at the Riu Palace Riviera Maya in Mexico! You could be our next big winner. All you have to do is bring your invitation to the party, get yourself registered and grab a seat. We’ll take care of everything else.
Mama Russo’s will fill your belly with some great Italian food and their famous homemade salads, we’ll keep you entertained and you’ll even get to play a game and try to win some free bowling! We’re giving away door prizes throughout the night, and we’ve got NINE great finalist prizes for you to win, including that Grand Prize!
-
-
Last year’s party was a lot of fun!
-
-
Thank you to the great staff at Mama Russo’s
-
-
Last year’s Winner Sandi Heikkinen with Laura Chapman from Holiday Travel Vacations
-
-
If you haven’t been to one of our parties, you need to register for the next one.
-
-
For your next big event, call Clay and Donna to book the Red Rock Lanes & Banquet Center at 486-8000.
-
-
The banquet center looked beautiful for our party!
It’s Two Tickets to Paradise only from Holiday Travel Vacations and Great Lakes Radio! Thanks to all our sponsors who helped make this contest possible: Holiday Travel Vacations, Honor Credit Union – all 3 locations, Tadych’s Econo Foods in Marquette, Hudson’s Classic Grill of Marquette, River Rock Lanes & Banquet Center, The Navigator Restaurant in Munising, Sunny Daze Tanning, the Island Resort & Casino, Four Seasons Small Engine, Inc., Super One Foods of Marquette and Negaunee and Mama Russo’s Homemade Products and Catering.
Share Sunny 101.9 WKQS Content with World!
A member of the Great Lakes Radio family since 2013, Nancy can be found working in the web department and helping write scripts for production. When not hard at work writing and editing, if this Sriracha enthusiast isn't experimenting in her kitchen, she can usually be found with her nose in a book or in front of a computer keeping up with her favorite blogs, researching topics for future articles, and playing World of Warcraft... FOR THE HORDE! (BattleTag: GingrMadness#1559)
Nancy's days of chasing little ones around are over for now, but she looks forward to chasing her brand new grandson Liam Michael around (and spoiling him absolutely rotten)!
Always in search of a good red and a great read (or a great red and a mediocre read), Nancy welcomes your suggestions on either.
Latest posts by Nancy (see all)
Comments
comments