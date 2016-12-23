Christmas Came Early for Veterans at the D.J. Jacobetti Home for Veterans in Marquette

Marquette, MI – December 23, 2016 – Great Lakes Radio and Super One Foods of Marquette and Negaunee teamed up again this year to bring Christmas gifts to the men and women at the D.J. Jacobetti Home for Veterans in Marquette.

We asked our listeners to bring gifts of comfort for our veterans and our generous listeners brought in so many gifts that our station van was piled from top to bottom with gifts. Thank you all for keeping our veterans in your hearts this Christmas season.

Walt and Mike of the Sunny Morning Show thanked the veterans for their service and kicked off the Christmas is for Veterans celebration this afternoon, then the guys spent some time talking and taking pictures with the veterans. Jerry and Nancy from Great Lakes Radio were also there today helping veterans find the right gifts, taking pictures, and just chatting with veterans.

Veterans were able to choose gifts from several tables while enjoying cookies and listening to Christmas music. Everyone here at Great Lakes Radio thanks our listeners for remembering our veterans. Each year we ask our listeners to help us celebrate Christmas with local veterans, and each year we are humbled by the outpouring of support from the community. Thank you for participating in Christmas is for Veterans with us.

Share Sunny 101.9 WKQS Content with World!









































Comments

comments