Christmas Came Early for Veterans at the D.J. Jacobetti Home for Veterans in Marquette

December 23, 2016 | Filed under: Featured Posts | Posted by:
christmas-is-for-veterans-d-j-jacobetti-home-2016-great-lakes-radio-906-228-6800-030

The veterans at the D.J. Jacobetti Home asked us to thank our listeners for the lovely gifts.

Marquette, MI  –  December 23, 2016  –  Great Lakes Radio and Super One Foods of Marquette and Negaunee teamed up again this year to bring Christmas gifts to the men and women at the D.J. Jacobetti Home for Veterans in Marquette.

We asked our listeners to bring gifts of comfort for our veterans and our generous listeners brought in so many gifts that our station van was piled from top to bottom with gifts. Thank you all for keeping our veterans in your hearts this Christmas season.

Walt and Mike of the Sunny Morning Show thanked the veterans for their service and kicked off the Christmas is for Veterans celebration this afternoon, then the guys spent some time talking and taking pictures with the veterans. Jerry and Nancy from Great Lakes Radio were also there today helping veterans find the right gifts, taking pictures, and just chatting with veterans.

Veterans were able to choose gifts from several tables while enjoying cookies and listening to Christmas music. Everyone here at Great Lakes Radio thanks our listeners for remembering our veterans. Each year we ask our listeners to help us celebrate Christmas with local veterans, and each year we are humbled by the outpouring of support from the community. Thank you for participating in Christmas is for Veterans with us.

Share Sunny 101.9 WKQS Content with World!
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Tumblr
  • Reddit
  • Google Bookmarks
  • Add to favorites
  • Print
  • PDF
  • StumbleUpon
  • Digg
  • del.icio.us
  • Yahoo! Buzz
  • BarraPunto
  • Bitacoras.com
  • LinkedIn
  • Live
  • RSS
  • Slashdot
  • Mixx
  • Fark
  • MySpace
Nancy
Find me here

Nancy

Chief Writer, Web Editor at Great Lakes Radio, Inc.
A member of the Great Lakes Radio family since 2013, Nancy can be found working in the web department and helping write scripts for production. When not hard at work writing and editing, if this Sriracha enthusiast isn't experimenting in her kitchen, she can usually be found with her nose in a book or in front of a computer keeping up with her favorite blogs, researching topics for future articles, and playing World of Warcraft... FOR THE HORDE! (BattleTag: GingrMadness#1559)

Nancy's days of chasing little ones around are over for now, but she looks forward to chasing her brand new grandson Liam Michael around (and spoiling him absolutely rotten)!

Always in search of a good red and a great read (or a great red and a mediocre read), Nancy welcomes your suggestions on either.
Nancy
Find me here

Latest posts by Nancy (see all)

Comments

comments

More Featured Posts