Super One Foods New Years Sale!

Marquette, Michigan – December 30, 2016 – Super One Foods of Marquette and Negaunee were getting you ready for you big New Years Eve parties with a great sale! Major discount was at the Super One in Marquette bringing you all of the fun action live. It was a great turnout with everyone coming in to save big!

Super One of Marquette and Negaunee was saving you big money on party favorites such as Chi Chi’s Tortilla Chips for just $1.99 and Dean’s French Onion dip 2 for $3! And for the main course of your party Super One had tasty seafood on sale. Fresh Lake Superior Lake Trout fillets were just $6.49 per pound. Fresh all-natural Atlantic Salmon fillets just $7.77 per pound. And you could bring in the new year with delicious wild-caught Lobster Tails for just $19.99 per pound.

Major Discount was at the Marquette store to get all of the details and bring you all the fun live. Major was able to grab a hold of store manager Ed to talk about all the specials. He also got Robert to join him where they talked about the amazing seafood on sale!

It was a fun day all around at Super One Foods of Marquette and Negaunee to save you big on New Years!

Check out all of the audio from the event below:

Check out the all the great pictures!

