MJ LIVE Ticket Giveaway on Sunny.FM’s Shopping Show This Wednesday at 9 AM

Marquette, MI – January 7, 2017 – Join us this Wednesday from 9 am – 11 am for another great Shopping Show. This week we will be doing a special giveaway from Great Lakes Radio and Island Resort and Casino! Tune in for the prompt to call for your chance to win tickets to the number one Michael Jackson tribute show in the world, MJ Live!

Tickets are originally $33 per person making this giveaway a $66 value, not even including tax! We’ll be giving out FOUR sets of tickets to MJ Live through a “call in to win” contest. Show dates for the event are January 13th and 14th. This spectacle showcases the energy and excitement legendary superstar Michael Jackson had on his touring.

Listen live on one of our three airing stations:

We’re also giving away ONE set of tickets through an on-line registration. We’ll be taking entries on the MJ Live Contest Page on Sunny.FM until Wednesday morning! Check out the contest page to fill out the form and get your name in there for a second way to win!

Make sure to listen in on any of the above stations, or stream us live at Sunny.FM, WFXD.com, or WQXO.com.

Island Resort & Casino Rules

All show times are eastern time.

Tickets are non-refundable & non-exchangeable.

Ticket holders under the age of 18 must be accompanied by an adult.

The Island Resort & Casino is not affiliated with any ticket broker and is not responsible for tickets sold through third party agents.

The Island Resort & Casino neither controls nor is responsible for the content of the artist’s performance.

