The Joshua Davis Trio Performs at Marquette Senior High School with On Stage 4 Kids

Marquette, MI – January 13, 2017 – Earlier this afternoon we went over to Marquette Senior High School to catch a Joshua Davis Trio performance. The crew led by Marquette’s own and former “The Voice” contestant, Joshua Davis, came to the high school to promote On Stage 4 Kids! The On Stage 4 Kid Project is a non-profit that educates students k-12 about the history and culture of American music.

With a packed house, the guys made up of Joshua Davis, Mike Shimmin and Mike Lynch made a great impression on stage. Laughs came from the crowd through the entire show while they honestly explained life as a performer. Josh talked about how as a musician you’re on the road a lot and that takes a toll. Easily relating to a number of students in the crowd, Josh reflected on his experiences of growing up with a passion for music right here in the Upper Peninsula. Each summer he attended the Hiawatha Music Festival listening to the musicians, sitting in on workshops and just talking to the performers. The Joshua Davis Trio hopes that by working with On Stage 4 Kids, they’re not only teaching students why music is so important, but also passing on the torch to the new generation.

The band kicked it up on stage playing a number of different tones, a few from their upcoming album, “A Long Way Home”. Bringing acousticmusic back into children’s lives is something the group feels extremely passionate. Since the start of the work with On Stage 4 Kids, the group has appeared at a number of schools so they can perhaps inspire some kids to push for their musical goals too.

While in town, the Joshua Davis Trio is also taking the time to play a show at the Ore Dock Brewing Company. The show is already sold out, but as stated in a previous interview with Sunny.FM radio talent Walt Lindala, Josh said he wished they had booked another show, and will definitely be back. Check out the Ore Dock’s Live Music Schedule to keep track of what’s coming up.

