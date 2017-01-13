The Joshua Davis Trio Performs at Marquette Senior High School with On Stage 4 Kids
Luke from Work Day Wind Down Luke with Joshua, Mike & Mike
Marquette, MI – January 13, 2017 – Earlier this afternoon we went over to Marquette Senior High School to catch a Joshua Davis Trio performance. The crew led by Marquette’s own and former “The Voice” contestant, Joshua Davis, came to the high school to promote On Stage 4 Kids! The On Stage 4 Kid Project is a non-profit that educates students k-12 about the history and culture of American music.
With a packed house, the guys made up of Joshua Davis, Mike Shimmin and Mike Lynch made a great impression on stage. Laughs came from the crowd through the entire show while they honestly explained life as a performer. Josh talked about how as a musician you’re on the road a lot and that takes a toll. Easily relating to a number of students in the crowd, Josh reflected on his experiences of growing up with a passion for music right here in the Upper Peninsula. Each summer he attended the Hiawatha Music Festival listening to the musicians, sitting in on workshops and just talking to the performers. The Joshua Davis Trio hopes that by working with On Stage 4 Kids, they’re not only teaching students why music is so important, but also passing on the torch to the new generation.
On Stage For Kids
The band kicked it up on stage playing a number of different tones, a few from their upcoming album, “A Long Way Home”. Bringing acousticmusic back into children’s lives is something the group feels extremely passionate. Since the start of the work with On Stage 4 Kids, the group has appeared at a number of schools so they can perhaps inspire some kids to push for their musical goals too.
While in town, the Joshua Davis Trio is also taking the time to play a show at the Ore Dock Brewing Company. The show is already sold out, but as stated in a previous interview with Sunny.FM radio talent Walt Lindala, Josh said he wished they had booked another show, and will definitely be back. Check out the Ore Dock’s Live Music Schedule to keep track of what’s coming up.
Mike Lynch, Michael Shimmin and Joshua Davis at Mill Creek Elementary School in Williamsburg, Michigan.
Check out the live audio from the event here!
Check out Walt Lindala’s interview with the Joshua Davis Trio on the Sunny Morning Show
-
-
The Joshua Davis Trio – Joshua Davis, Mike Shimmin, and Mike Lynch
-
-
On Stage For Kids
-
-
The turn out from the MSHS On stage 4 Kids Performance.
-
-
Mike Lynch playing the accordion
-
-
The guys demoed a number of instruments for the crowd
-
-
Everyone really enjoyed the songs the guys played.
-
-
A number of the students in the crowd were starting musicians themselves.
-
-
The guys sure are one heck of a trio.
-
-
Thanks to Joshua, Mike & Mike for their great performance.
-
-
The band shared a lot about the history of American music.
-
-
Luke from Work Day Wind Down Luke with Joshua, Mike & Mike
Share Sunny 101.9 WKQS Content with World!
Lauren has been with GLR for a few years now and does all of the new graphic materials for the websites. She is also a professional photographer and covers most of Great Lakes Radio events
No matter what event, Lauren will probably be there putting her camera in people's faces! Make sure to smile!
Lauren shoots predominately with a Nikon D7000 equip with 18-55mm and 55-200mm lenses, as well as a Tokina 11-16mm and an 8mm Rokinon Fisheye! Occasionally Lauren will shoot with a Canon Rebel T3i equip with 18-55mm and 75-300mm lenses.
Please feel free to check out Lauren's past and future posts on this Great Lakes Radio website.
Follow her on Facebook at /saddlebackphoto or www.saddlebackphoto.com
Latest posts by Lauren (see all)
Comments
comments