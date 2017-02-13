The Valentine’s Day Cabaret Presented by the P.A.A.C. at the Ore Dock Brewing Company was a Blast for Everyone!

Marquette, MI – February 13, 2017 – Tonight, a few hundred guests gathered in Marquette to enjoy old fashioned singing and laughter the way it use to be done.

It was time for the Valentine’s Day Cabaret put on by the Peninsula Arts Appreciation Council Monday night at the Ore Dock Brewing Company in Marquette. With it being Valentine’s Day Tuesday, the theme of the night was, of course, love and love songs.

In addition to being a great night of entertainment, it was all for a good cause as well! Funds raised during the event went to the Women’s Center in Marquette and the Vista Theatre in Negaunee.

Several local and talented singers entertained the old fashioned way. It was a family nite to remember.

Way to go PAAC! Check out some pictures of the event below!

Share Sunny 101.9 WKQS Content with World!









































Comments

comments