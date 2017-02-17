Sunny’s Walt Lindala Wins UP200 Volunteer of the Year and Mushers Set Out to Win the 27th Annual UP200
Thanks to the color guard for starting off the opening ceremony.
Marquette, MI – February 17, 2017 – Snow was trucked in to transform downtown Marquette into the starting area for the 27th Anniversary UP200 and Midnight Run. Our very own Walt Lindala from the Sunny Morning Show with Walt and Mike emceed at the Opening Ceremony along with Frida Waara from Re/Max.
Walt Lindala showing off his new Volunteer of the Year Award.
The ceremony was quite the spectacle with numerous officials making an appearance. During the event we got to hear from Governor Rick Snyder, Senator Tom Casperson, the President of the Upper Peninsula Dog Sled Association Ron Hewson, and many more! We finally got to reveal the secret around the office too. While on stage, Walt Lindala and Frida Waara were awarded the Bev Stroh Volunteer of the Year Award! Our Walt Lindala has put in 19 years of work with the UP200 and was both floored and honored.
After the Opening Ceremony, the mushers and their teams took off from Washington Street while throngs of onlookers cheered them on. The warm temperatures brought dog sled fans and dog lovers but still want to see the sled dog teams, you can cheer the the Midnight Run Mushers as they begin arriving in Lower Harbor Saturday morning between 8:30 and 11 am. You can also come down to Lower Harbor on Sunday between noon and 3 pm as the UP200 Mushers cross the finish line! Updates will be posted on the UP200 website if you can’t make it so you can see how your favorite mushers are doing.
The Races
UP200 – An Iditarod qualifier, this 12-dog, mid-distance race covers 230 miles of beautiful but challenging terrain from Marquette to Grand Marais and back again. Mushers traverse hills, creek crossings, deep snow, and isolated trails on this trek. Watching the 12-dog teams take off from the starting gate on Washington Street in Marquette is spectacular and a lot of fun!
The first team through the gate!
Midnight Run – This 8-dog, 90 mile race is a faster race than the UP200 and it draws some of the finest mushers and teams in the region. The Midnight Run teams leave thirty minutes after the last UP200 team, but not before 8:30 pm. Competition is fierce so be sure to cheer the mushers on as they return to Lower Harbor on Saturday morning.
Jackpine 30 – This 26-mile race features 6-dog teams and is the shortest race this weekend. The dogs and their mushers take off at 10 am from Larry’s Family Foods in Gwinn. Community members are invited to the start of the race to meet the teams and the mushers. The Awards Ceremony takes place immediately after the race (2-2:30 pm) at Gwinn Baptist Church where awards are given for 1st through 8th place and the commemorative Red Lantern Award for the musher who brings in the final team.
The 2017 UP200 Sled Dog Championship!
The Awards Banquets
The Midnight Run Awards Banquet will be held in Marquette at 4 pm at the Masonic Building and is open to the public. Tickets are available
at the door for $15 or can be purchased at the merchandise room at the Holiday Inn.
The UP200 Awards Breakfast is also open to the public and takes place at the Holiday Inn of Marquette on Monday at 8 am. Tickets are available at the door for $15 or can be purchased at the Holiday Inn merchandise room.
Silent Auction and Merchandise
Don’t forget, there’s a silent auction going on until Sunday at noon at the Holiday Inn in Marquette and you can buy merchandise at the Holiday Inn from 9 am to 3 pm daily until Monday when merchandise will be available 7 am to noon.
Listen to interviews with representatives of the UP200 form earlier in the day.
The 2017 U.P. 200 Coverage from Marquette, Michigan on the Great Lakes Radio, Inc. Network and 101.9 WKQS Sunny.FM
The 2017 U.P. 200 Coverage from Marquette, Michigan on the Great Lakes Radio, Inc. Network and 101.9 WKQS Sunny.FM
One of 13 teams competing in the UP200
The Marquette Children’s Museum threw a pizza party!
This little girl was doing a great job handing out info about the museum.
Some of the kids enjoying pizza, cookies, and crafts!
Two more enjoying the pizza party and fun at the museum
Two of the turtles at the Children’s Museum.
This place has animals everywhere!
These little boys found the ball python to be really cool!
The Old Sunny Plan!
One of the paper bag dogs made during arts & crafts at the museum.
If you haven’t visited, check out the Children’s Museum in Marquette!
What a brave little girl!
Some the UP200 merch for sale.
The girls from Marquette Yoga Center in the Masonic Square.
Michigan Fair has hosting a little party with cider and cookies
The entrance to the UP200 track.
The UP200 is an amazing opportunity for Marquette!
Some information about the UP200 and Dog Sled Racing
Rick Snyder with one of the Pure Michigan TV representatives.
Setting up for the big race earlier in the day!
The NMU Alumni Heating Tent.
We brought out Little Red to show our Marquette Pride!
Families came from all over for this event!
Great Lakes Radio was a sponsor for the UP200
A truly amazing start to the UP200 with this chorus singing the Canadian and United States’ National Anthems.
The crowd is building!!
Seamus made his celebrity appearance!
These two were quite the pair tonight!
The emcees did a really great job at keeping the opening ceremony going so we heard from everyone!
Sunny Morning’s Walt Lindala accepting his award.
Governor Rick Snyder making his speech.
Frida presenting Governor Snyder with a gift from the Upper Peninsula.
Walt and Governor Snyder exchanging goodbyes.
We heard from some many great representatives throughout the evening.
Senator Tom Casperson taking the podium.
Introducing the Bev Stroh Volunteer of the Year Award
The big announcement! The winners of the Bev Stroh Volunteer(s) of the Year Award.
Each year during the UP200 this award is given out.
SURPRISE!!! Walt Lindala is one of this year’s Volunteer of the Year Award winners!
He was so excited to be given this award after years of work with the UP200!
Frida making her speech after receiving her Volunteer of the Year Award too.
Congrats to Walt!
Thanks to ALL of the volunteers that help make these races possible.
Another representative from the evening chatting on stage with Frida and Walt.
Pictured is Governor Rick Snyder and Senator Tom Casperson
One of the team’s sleds.
This hound was ready to get set up for his big race.
One of the dog trailers that brought the teams to the UP200!
But going first doesn’t always mean you’ll be first to return!
And they’re off!
Gotta give a good howl before take off.
MUSH!
It was really cool to witness these dogs getting to do what they love most.
The two lead dogs for this team.
These teams all had different levels of experience but the same amount of passion for the sport.
These dogs are so powerful!
Each musher was sponsored by a business.
We had teams from all over! Canada, Michigan, even New Hampshire!
People lined Washington Street to cheer on the mushers and their dogs.
Another team breaking away from the start.
These dogs were ready to pull!
Team 6 setting up for their start!
There were a total of 13 teams this year.
Those dogs are truly amazing!
Another team tearing away from the start!
This race could not happen without all of the great volunteers that attend year after year.
Just look at them! Ready to go!
This dog thinks he’s gonna pull the sled all by himself.
And with that, the last team was on their way.
We wish all of the mushers and their dogs a safe race.
These dogs were so excited they were coming straight up in the air!
There was an astounding turn out tonight!
Joe from GLR made it out for a bit today too!
What a night! The weather was perfect for spectating.
Well, they were waiting, but they weren’t disappointed. What a great start!
Flash mob!
While waiting for the Midnight Run to start, we got a skijoring demo!
There were three skijorers during the break.
I’d love to give this a try!
During the evening you could enjoy live music in the Marquette Commons.
GLR Photographer Lauren taking a break at the Warming Party in the Marquette Commons.
The Ore Dock Brewing Co. was packed during their UP200 Warming Party.
