Call Sunny.FM to Register On-Air for the Heating Up Winter Giveaway
Marquette, MI – February 28, 2017 – It’s our Heating Up Winter Giveaway and we’re taking on-air registrations now! When you hear the queue to phone in, call us up at 227-7777 and give the temp below!
Seems like the end of February has always been kind of nice to us up here in the Upper Peninsula. According to Intellicast, the record low for February 28th in the Marquette area was only -9° in 1991!
When you enter on-air for this F3500 Regency® Pro Series Wood Stove from the Superior Stoves & Fireplaces Showroom at Swick Home Services, you’re guaranteed a party invite for you and one guest!
The Giveaway party is scheduled for April 6th, 2017 – You must be present to win.
