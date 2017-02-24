Tonight’s Negaunee Miners Varsity Boys Basketball Canceled and Reschedule

Marquette, MI – February 24, 2017 – Negaunee sports fans, the Miners Boys Varsity Basketball game scheduled for tonight have been canceled. Due to strong winter storm weather moving across the Southern Upper Peninsula, Norway-Vulcan, the Miners expected opponent, has closed their doors for the day. With the school closing, tonight’s game will not be taking place.

The school has already made arrangements for a make up game. The game will take place in against the Knights will now be on Monday February 27, 2017. The Miners will travel to Norway-Vulcan for this game which an expected start around 8:00 PM (7:00 PM CST).

