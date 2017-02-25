The 2017 Antique & Vintage Snowmobile Show at the Crossroads Restaurant

Marquette, MI – February 25, 2017 – We had a great time out at the Crossroads this afternoon for the 2017 Antique & Vintage Snowmobile Show! There’s been a lot going on the last few days for the event, including yesterday’s ride! We had Jerry and Nancy holding down the fort at today’s spectator show, and the two of them got to chat with a number of people from the show.

The Antique & Vintage Snowmobile Show started at 11 am. The turn out for participants was even better than last year, with over 30 classic snowmobiles on display. Check out the live audio below to listen to Jerry’s interview with club president Tim. He also caught up with Sherri, talking about the free registration and event rides taking place throughout the day.

It was a day full of fun for the entire family, with kids joining in for the Mini Sled Fun Run and Sawdust Pile Treasure Hunt. Some of the snowmobile owners joined in for the Loud Pipes Snowmobile Contest and of course, there was the Epic Mannequin Contest. Sled owners participated in this contest in hopes of winning 1st, 2nd or 3rd place for the most wild mannequin set up. There were also 50/50 raffles and of course the 1977 Panther Sled Raffle.

Interested in seeing more from the Antique & Vintage Snowmobile Association? Check out last years post and photos!

Check out the live audio from the event below!

Jerry and Nancy welcome you to the show

Club President Tim speaks with Jerry

Jerry mingles with the crowd

Nancy checks out the vintage sleds

It was a perfect day for a snowmobile show

Event helper Sherri talks about all the fun for the kids

It was an event for the whole family

Chatting with visitors from New York

Long-time participant Ron visits with the crew

Jerry and Nancy thank you for tuning in to the 2017 Antique and Vintage Snowmobile Show

Share Sunny 101.9 WKQS Content with World!









































Comments

comments