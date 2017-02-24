Join Us at the Antique and Vintage Snowmobile Show! – 2/25/17

Sands Township, MI – February 24, 2017 – Join us tomorrow at the Crossroads Restaurant & Lounge for the Antique & Vintage Snowmobile Show!

It is going to be a day jam packed full of fun! Come to the Crossroads at 9am and register your 1985 and older sled. Stick around for the rest of the day’s events from 11am to 4pm that include a swap meet, swap pile treasure hunt, mini sled fun run for children 10 & under, a 50/50 raffle, mannequin contest and a loud pipes contest! There will be a trophy presentation happening at 3:30. And make sure you get your raffle tickets for a chance to win a 1977 Panther Snowmobile!

Our very own Jerry Spruitenburg and Nancy Longtine will be on hand to bring live reports from the event. Jerry was on hand for the today’s annual Friday ride. Check out the great photos and video from the ride.

Share Sunny 101.9 WKQS Content with World!









































Comments

comments