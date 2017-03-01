Register On-Air for the Heating Up Winter Giveaway with the Swick Record Low Temp!
Marquette, MI – March 1, 2017 – Looking to register for the Heating Up Winter Giveaway? If you are waiting to register on-air you’ll need today’s Swick Home Service Record Low Temperature. Back in 1989 the Marquette area scored it’s record low temp with a -16°F.
Make sure you remember -16°F so you can give your answer when you call into Sunny 101.9! Dial us up any time to put in your answer and be added to the list for a guaranteed party invite! Just call 227-7777!
Share Sunny 101.9 WKQS Content with World!
Lauren has been with GLR for a few years now and does all of the new graphic materials for the websites. She is also a professional photographer and covers most of Great Lakes Radio events
No matter what event, Lauren will probably be there putting her camera in people's faces! Make sure to smile!
Lauren shoots predominately with a Nikon D7000 equip with 18-55mm and 55-200mm lenses, as well as a Tokina 11-16mm and an 8mm Rokinon Fisheye! Occasionally Lauren will shoot with a Canon Rebel T3i equip with 18-55mm and 75-300mm lenses.
Please feel free to check out Lauren's past and future posts on this Great Lakes Radio website.
Follow her on Facebook at /saddlebackphoto or www.saddlebackphoto.com
Latest posts by Lauren (see all)
Comments
comments