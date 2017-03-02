Sunny Daze Tanning and Better Hair Daze Open House Was a Success!
Great Lakes Radio’s Bill Tibor with the ladies from Sunny Daze Tanning and Better Hair Daze
Marquette, MI – February 18, 2017 – Carrie Miller, owner and stylist at Better Hair Daze Sunny Daze Tanning in Marquette hosted a fun Open House event on Saturday, February 18th.
Community members and customers came to the Open House to enjoy some great food and win some great prizes like tanning packages, tanning products, massage… and more!
Stretch your dollars at UPBargains.com with a One-Month Unlimited Tanning certificate from Carrie at Sunny Daze for just $30!
For more information about Sunny Daze Tanning and Better Hair Daze, check out their website at www.sunnydazetanning906.com.
Sunny Daze Tanning Open House – February 18, 2017
Sunny Daze Tanning Open House – February 18, 2017
Sunny Daze Tanning Open House – February 18, 2017
Sunny Daze Tanning Open House – February 18, 2017
Sunny Daze Tanning Open House – February 18, 2017
Sunny Daze Tanning Open House – February 18, 2017
