Get Your Guaranteed Giveaway Party Invite with the Swick Record Low & On-air Registration
Marquette, MI – March 2, 2017 – In Marquette the record low temperature for March 2 was only set back in 2003! The beginning of March 2003 sure was a rough one with continuous days for record breaking low temps.
Today’s all time record low for the Marquette area according Intellicast was -25°F.
Call in to Sunny 101.9 to register on-air at 227-7777 and use the temperature listed a above. On-air registrations get you a promised party invite!
