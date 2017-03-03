Today’s Record Low Temp for the Heating Up Winter Giveaway
Marquette, MI – March 3, 2017 – Another super cold March winter day! Back in 2003 the record low for the Marquette area according to Intellicast was -25°F. Call in to Sunny 101.9 to get registered for the Heating Up Winter Giveaway. Win a new F3500 Regency® Pro Series Wood Stove! Thanks to Swick Home Services and Superior Stoves & Fireplaces, you can be the lucky winner to go home with this maximum efficiency stove! The giveaway party will be on April 6th at River Rock Lanes.
Check out the rules and contest information on the contest page.
Call in at 227-7777 to register!
