March 6th Swick Record Low for the Heating Up Winter Giveaway

Marquette, MI – March 6, 2017 – Another record low scored back in 2003 for today! Remember the temperature below so you can call in to register for the Heating Up Winter Giveaway brought to you by Swick Home Services and Great Lakes Radio. The grand prize for this contest is a new F3500 Regency® Pro Series Wood Stove.

Registering for this contest by call in guarantees you a party invite. Once you register on air, mark your calendar because you’ll be joining us at River Rock Lanes on April 6, 2017 for the finalist party!

Today’s record low for the Marquette area according to Intellicast was -26°F.

See more info about this contest and the contest rules on the official giveaway page.

Don’t forget, you can stop in to see the wood stove for yourself at the new Superior Stoves and Fireplaces show room at Swick Home Services!

