March 6th Swick Record Low for the Heating Up Winter Giveaway
Marquette, MI – March 6, 2017 – Another record low scored back in 2003 for today! Remember the temperature below so you can call in to register for the Heating Up Winter Giveaway brought to you by Swick Home Services and Great Lakes Radio. The grand prize for this contest is a new F3500 Regency® Pro Series Wood Stove.
Registering for this contest by call in guarantees you a party invite. Once you register on air, mark your calendar because you’ll be joining us at River Rock Lanes on April 6, 2017 for the finalist party!
Today’s record low for the Marquette area according to Intellicast was -26°F.
See more info about this contest and the contest rules on the official giveaway page.
Don’t forget, you can stop in to see the wood stove for yourself at the new Superior Stoves and Fireplaces show room at Swick Home Services!
Lauren has been with GLR for a few years now and does all of the new graphic materials for the websites. She is also a professional photographer and covers most of Great Lakes Radio events
No matter what event, Lauren will probably be there putting her camera in people's faces! Make sure to smile!
Lauren shoots predominately with a Nikon D7000 equip with 18-55mm and 55-200mm lenses, as well as a Tokina 11-16mm and an 8mm Rokinon Fisheye! Occasionally Lauren will shoot with a Canon Rebel T3i equip with 18-55mm and 75-300mm lenses.
Please feel free to check out Lauren's past and future posts on this Great Lakes Radio website.
Follow her on Facebook at /saddlebackphoto or www.saddlebackphoto.com
Latest posts by Lauren (see all)
