Win 1 of a Kind Luck O’ The Irish Guinness Hockey Jersey!

Marquette, MI – March 6, 2017 – Looking to make your St. Patty’s day more memorable? Enter to win our sister station’s newest giveaway! WFXD.com is hosting a giveaway from Pike Distributors that will help you get your green on this St. Patrick’s Day. Enter to win a 1 of a kind Guinness hockey jersey.

Once you enter, we’ll select one winner on March 16, 2017 so you can get the jersey in time for St. Patrick’s Day!

Check out more info about the contest including rules and how to register to win on the official Luck O’ The Irish Guinness Hockey Jersey Giveway page!

Share Sunny 101.9 WKQS Content with World!









































Comments

comments