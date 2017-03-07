The Swick Record Low For March 7 – Heating Up Winter Giveaway On-air Registrations

Marquette, MI – March 7, 2017 – Today’s Swick Record Low for the Marquette area is the second oldest record low temp for Marquette! Accord to Intellicast, the record low temp for March 7 was -16°F back in 1984.

Use this temperature when you call in at 361-WFXD to get registered for the Heating Up Winter Giveaway! Win a new F3500 Regency® Pro Series Wood Stove! Thanks to Swick Home Services and Superior Stoves & Fireplaces, you can be the lucky winner to go home with this maximum efficiency stove! Register below for a chance to join us for our big giveaway party on April 6, 2017.

Also consider entering in the WFXD Luck O’ The Irish Guinness Jersey Giveaway! Win a 1 of a kind Guinness St. Patrick’s Day Hockey Jersey!

