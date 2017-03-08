March 8 Swick Record Low for the Heating Up Winter Giveaway On-Air Registrations
Marquette, MI – March 8, 2017 – Today is the longest lasting Marquette area record low temp for the entire month of March! The record for today, according to Intellicast was set back in 1982. Recorded at a lovely -23°, use today’s record low to get yourself registered to win a brand new F3500 Regency® Pro Series Wood Stove! When you get register on-air for the Heating Up Winter Giveaway, you are guaranteed to receive a invite to the party!
The party will be April 6, 2017 at River Rock Lanes in Ishpeming.
Call in to register at 227-7777!
Share Sunny 101.9 WKQS Content with World!
Lauren has been with GLR for a few years now and does all of the new graphic materials for the websites. She is also a professional photographer and covers most of Great Lakes Radio events
No matter what event, Lauren will probably be there putting her camera in people's faces! Make sure to smile!
Lauren shoots predominately with a Nikon D7000 equip with 18-55mm and 55-200mm lenses, as well as a Tokina 11-16mm and an 8mm Rokinon Fisheye! Occasionally Lauren will shoot with a Canon Rebel T3i equip with 18-55mm and 75-300mm lenses.
Please feel free to check out Lauren's past and future posts on this Great Lakes Radio website.
Follow her on Facebook at /saddlebackphoto or www.saddlebackphoto.com
Latest posts by Lauren (see all)
Comments
comments