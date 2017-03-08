March 8 Swick Record Low for the Heating Up Winter Giveaway On-Air Registrations

Marquette, MI – March 8, 2017 – Today is the longest lasting Marquette area record low temp for the entire month of March! The record for today, according to Intellicast was set back in 1982. Recorded at a lovely -23°, use today’s record low to get yourself registered to win a brand new F3500 Regency® Pro Series Wood Stove! When you get register on-air for the Heating Up Winter Giveaway, you are guaranteed to receive a invite to the party!

The party will be April 6, 2017 at River Rock Lanes in Ishpeming.

Call in to register at 227-7777!

