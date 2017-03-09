The Swick Record Low Temp for March 9

Marquette, MI – March 9, 2017 – Looking to get registered to win the Heating Up Winter Giveaway? We’ve got a brand new F3500 Regency® Pro Series Wood Stove that we’re giving away from Swick Home Services! Well here’s the answer for today’s on-air registration question.

Today’s Swick Record Low Temp according to Intellicast was set back in 1984 coming in at -22°F! Use this temperature to get yourself registered on-air for our big giveaway! When you call in to register, you are guaranteed a party invite to join us as a finalist, April 6th, 2017 at River Rock Lanes!

Call in at 227-7777 to put in your name. Mark your calendars, cause you’ll be joining us for our first major giveaway of the year!

Don’t forget you can always stop in to Swick Home Services and their brand new Superior Stoves & Fireplaces show room to see what you’ll be winning and for chances to win other cool prizes right there at Swick on Presque Isle Ave in Marquette.

