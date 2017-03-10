Register On-Air for the Heating Up Winter Giveaway with the Swick Record Low for March 10

Marquette, MI – March 10, 2017 – Register on air for the Heating Up Winter Giveaway with today’s Swick Record Low Temp! We’ve got a brand new F3500 Regency® Pro Series Wood Stove that we’re giving away from Swick Home Services and it can be yours. Each day we’re asking listeners like you to call in with the Marquette Area lowest record temperature in history for the day.

Today’s Swick Record Low Temp according to Intellicast wasn’t set too long enough. Just back in 2003 we had a chilly March with a low of -10°F! Use this temperature to get yourself registered on-air for our big giveaway! When you call in to register, you are guaranteed a party invite to join us as a finalist, April 6th, 2017 at River Rock Lanes!

Call in at 227-7777 to put in your name for your chance to win!

