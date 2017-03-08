101.9 Sunny.FM Receives 2016 Station of the Year Title and 8 Other New Awards from the MABs!

Marquette, MI – March 8, 2017 – Each year 101.9 Sunny.FM submits entries for the Michigan Association of Broadcasters Awards and each year we leave with new awards. This year was no different as we collected another 8 awards to add to our trophy cases.

Bill Tibor took the stage to accept the 2016 Station of the Year award and was later joined by Walt Lindala and Owner/General Manager of Great Lakes Radio, Inc., Todd Noordyk. Noordyk said “It’s great to represent a team of winners and we are happy to bring back these 10 awards (including Station of the Year & WFXD Award) to the Upper Peninsula.”

“I am very happy to win Station of the Year”, Noordyk said, “but I am also truly pleased we were recognized in so many different categories.”

Todd Noordyk also mentioned the award he is most proud of is the Community Involvement award. Great Lakes Radio is a locally-owned and operated group of stations with staff that lives right here in Marquette County.

Check Out All 8 Winning Entries!

Best in Category – Breaking News Story: Live Storm Update Listen to the Winning Entry! The Breaking News Category features a single report or series of reports on a breaking or “unplanned” news event (including storm coverage) under media deadline. Criteria for this award is the manner in which the news organization responded, presentation of facts, delivery, follow-ups and news elements uncovered. Best In Category – Community Involvement: WKQS Community Involvement Listen to the Winning Entry! A compilation audio file with 3-5 events. May be any public service announcements locally produced by the station, a public service activity coordinated by the station or any form of gratis community outreach which is a public service of the station to serve its local community. Entry must include a 200 word explanation of events. Stations may include video/audio reel summarizing events that is no longer than 5 minutes in length. One entry will be allowed per station. Criteria: production, creativity and community impact. Best in Category – Marketing Materials & Promos: The 8th Day Listen to the Winning Entry! The Best Feature/Use of Medium Category showcases a single report which may have aired in a newscast as relief or contrast to serious reporting or a long form program. Criteria for judging this award is human interest, subject portrayal, creative writing, entertainment value, effective use of the audio medium, control of the medium, natural sound and editing. Best in Category – Newscast: WKQS Noon News Listen to the Winning Entry! The Newscast category judges the best locally originated newscast. Criteria for judging this award are presentation, production values, interest of stories presented and overall impact of the newscast. Best locally originated newscast. Criteria: presentation, production values, interest of stories presented and overall impact of the newscast. Best in Category – Weekend Broadcast Personality: Todd Pazz – The 8th Day Listen to the Winning Entry! The Weekend Broadcast Personality category is for the best regularly scheduled on-air weekend broadcast personality or broadcast team. Maximum length of the submission is five minutes. Criteria for judging is based on production, effectiveness and creativity. Merit – Marketing Materials & Promos: Toast to Summer Listen to the Winning Entry! The Best Feature/Use of Medium Category showcases a single report which may have aired in a newscast as relief or contrast to serious reporting or a long form program. Criteria for judging this award is human interest, subject portrayal, creative writing, entertainment value, effective use of the audio medium, control of the medium, natural sound and editing. Merit – Investigative Story: Marquette Township Library Dispute Listen to the Winning Entry! Coverage of a significant event affecting the community. May be an investigative or enterprise story. Criteria: significance, presentation of facts, thoroughness and delivery. Merit – Use of New Media: Community Involvement

This video submission showcases our community involvement commitment and our growth and use of new media forms to bring the latest content to viewers. Enjoy a complication video right from the MAB awards in Lansing to get a short overview of all of our WKQS 2016 MAB submissions. Great Lakes Radio also left we another award for our sister station 103-FXD. For another consecutive year, the Adam Carpenter’s Outdoor Show was also received Best in Category for the Regularly Scheduled Weekday Broadcast Personality. Listen to the entry for WFXD’s Weekday Personality

