Learning About the Transition Into Mill Creek

Marquette, MI – March 9, 2017 – Today, Mill Creek Senior Living Community hosted a gathering for people who are thinking of moving Mom or Dad into Mill Creek. The gathering, lead by Mill Creek Administrator Kristine Scheider, was to inform those who are interested in the services provided by Mill Creek how to go about introducing the idea of assisted living to their loved ones.

During the hour-long gathering in Mill Creek’s activity room, Scheider touched on numerous subjects. From the challenge of even presenting the idea, to the difficult part of downsizing belongings, and even convincing loved ones to give up the homes in which they raised their children. All of these things are obstacles people face when deciding to go to an assisted living community, but Kristine provided excellent tips to make the transition as smooth as possible.

The gathering ended with a door prize drawing which awarded a gift basket to one lucky attendee. Those who came to the gathering were also able to take tours of Mill Creek’s campus to look at the facility and the rooms and apartments available.

Listen to Kristine describe today below:

LISTEN – MILL CREEK – KRISTINE SCHEIDER INTERVIEW

Check out pictures from today below!

Share Sunny 101.9 WKQS Content with World!









































Comments

comments