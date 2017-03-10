A Comment on Station of the Year from Your Sunny Staff

Marquette, MI – March 10, 2017 – If you haven’t heard yet, Sunny.FM is the three time winning Market 4 Station of the Year! We claimed the title for the third time Wednesday evening at the Michigan Association of Broadcasters Broadcast Excellence Awards in Lansing, MI. After review from the Illinois Association of Broadcasters and going up against over 961 other entries, 1019 Sunny.FM came out on top again.

Check out what some of our staff at Sunny.FM had to say about this amazing accomplishment. Everyone at the station has worked extremely hard to obtain this recognition.

We also thank the local community for giving us the chance to show Marquette County for what it is! Our community involvement played a massive role in our winning this year and we wouldn’t have had it any other way.

Listen to the staff at Sunny.FM talk about their feelings toward being awarded Station of the Year.

Get the full story on Sunny as Station of the Year including all of the submitted audio and video entries, video from the Lansing Center during the ceremony and pictures throughout the night!

