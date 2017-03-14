Come Enjoy the Pigs-n-Heat Hockey Game Tomorrow!

Marquette, MI – March 14, 2017 – The Pigs-n-Heat Fire Relief Fund charity hockey game returns tomorrow to the ice at Lakeview Arena in Marquette.

The 34th annual installment of the game will drop the puck tomorrow evening to support the Marquette County Fire Relief Fund. The fund is set up to help out anyone who has suffered a house fire and has become displaced, and is waiting on their insurance to kick in. The fund helps a person or family provide for a hotel, get toiletries, and help begin the process of putting their lives back together. This event has helped the Relief Fund give back nearly $375,000 to fire victims.

The charity game pits the Marquette City Fire Department against the Marquette City Police Department. It is a friendly hockey game that features a great family atmosphere for all spectators. The fun-filled night also includes mascots, many prizes both large and small, awards, games, and giveaways.

The night’s events are set to begin with an awards ceremony at 6:30pm. There will then be the ceremonial puck drop between the Marquette City Fire Department Chief Ian Davis, and Marquette City Police Chief, R. Blake Rieboldt. The game will then begin with the puck drop at 7:00pm.

Great Lakes Radio will once again be there! Our very own Mike Plourde will be the ring announcer and Ryan Ranguette will be playing the music.

Come and check out this wonderful, fun event for a great cause. Tickets are $1 each and they enter you to win prizes up to $1,000 in cash. Tickets can be purchased from local Firefighters and Police Officers.

