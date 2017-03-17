Register On-Air for the Heating Up Winter Giveaway from Great Lakes Radio and Swick Home Services

Marquette, MI – March 17, 2017 – Happy St. Patrick’s Day all! Enter for your chance to win a new F3500 Regency® Pro Series Wood Stove from Swick Home Services. Get continuous heat through the rest of winter and for many winters to come with the Heating Up Winter Giveaway!

When you register on-air you are guaranteed a party invite to join us on April 6, 2017 for our first big party of the year. All you need to do to get your invite is call in, give them the answer to today’s record low and your contact info!

The Swick Record Low Temperature for the Marquette Area according to Intellicast was set back in 1993. On March 17, it was a not so bad low of -6°F!

Call in to Sunny at 227-7777 to get your name on the list.

Check out more info about this giveaway including contest rules on the official Heating Up Winter Giveaway contest page.

Interested in seeing what you’re registering for in person before signing up? Visit the brand new Superior Stoves and Fireplaces showroom at Swick Home Services in Marquette.

