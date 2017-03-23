Join Us This Weekend at the Boat, Sport, and RV Show

Marquette, MI – March 23, 2017 – There is fun for the whole family this weekend at the Superior Dome in Marquette. The 24th Annual Boat, sport, and RV Show returns on Friday, March 24th!

The Boat, Sport and RV Show is the largest indoor display of recreational products in Northern Michigan. The show features the latest in outdoor recreational products such as: boats and accessories, campers, RVs, canoes and kayaks, motorcycles, bicycles, hunting and archery equipment, fishing tackle, and so much more!

Great Lakes Radio will be there all weekend too! Come hang out at our table where we will be broadcasting live. Major Discount will be at the show bringing you updates on all the great deals. Walt Lindala and Ryan Ranguette will be at the Superior Dome on Sunday broadcasting all the fun as well!

The fun begins on Friday. Doors open at 4pm Friday and the show goes until 9pm. Saturday’s hours are 10am-7pm and Sunday’s hours are 11am-4pm. General Admission is $4.50, seniors and kids $3.50, and kids 6 and under are free. So bring the whole family and come check out the largest indoor display of recreational products in Northern Michigan at the Sport, Boat, and RV Show this weekend at the Superior Dome in Marquette.

Make sure to check out the Boat, Sport, and RV Show Facebook page.

